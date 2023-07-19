INDIA

Gurugram: Police seize 359 kg marijuana; 1 arrested

NewsWire
0
0

The Crime Branch of Gurugram Police has arrested a man involved in drugs trafficking in the Nuh area of Haryana after sourcing them from Vishakhapatnam. 

The accused has been identified as Shabbir Khan (36), a resident of Nuh. The police also seized 359 kg of fine quality marijuana (ganja) from inside a truck.

Information about the supply of a large consignment of narcotic substance was received by the Crime Branch in-charge at DLF Phase-4 through reliable sources.

Based on the tip-off, the police reached the designated spot and apprehended the driver of a truck along and seized the large consignment of marijuana hidden inside it.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that his companion had handed over the truck to him in Vishakhapatnam for delivery in Nuh.

“The accused was supposed to get Rs 3 lakh for the delivery and had taken Rs 40,000 as advance,” Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime), said.

A case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Bilaspur police station.

2023071941933

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cyber thugs are back with WhatsApp video calls showing porn clips

    Buffalo head thrown outside temple in Delhi, two suspects held

    Chandrababu Naidu welcomes PM’s decision to repeal farm laws

    ‘Telangana BJP not likely to reap dividends under Kishan Reddy’