The Gurugram police has said that adequate security arrangements have been made ahead of the ‘Kanwar Yatra’, which began on July 14.

According to the police, the special arrangement regarding security and smooth traffic will be in place from July 14 to July 26.

Police personnel have been deployed on all possible routes that are used by Kanwariyas. In addition to the local police, an adequate number of traffic police personnel have also been deployed for the Kanwariyas.

The police added that a dedicated pedestrian path will be made for the Kanwariyas along all the major roads so that commuters are not inconvenienced and the safety of Kanwariyas from vehicular traffic can also be ensured.

A dedicated lane will also be reserved on the KundliManesarPalwal expressway for the safe movement of Kanwariyas.

Police have advised the Kanwar camp organisers to set up a camp at a distance of at least 100 feet from the main road on the highways and 50 feet from the carriageway on internal roads. They are also been directed to use or operate loudspeakers at low volume to cause minimum disturbance to residents nearby and that too only after obtaining requisite permission from the district administration.

“Ambulances, cranes and fire brigade vehicles will be stationed at critical points to enable quick response in case of any emergency situation. As many as 75 emergency response vehicles, 31 police control rooms and 124 riders have been deployed for 24×7 patrolling to minimise traffic disruptions and ensure the safety of Kanwariyas,” a senior police officer said.

