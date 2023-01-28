INDIALIFESTYLE

Gurugram: Police teams raid nightclub, seize drugs

A popular nightclub ‘Casa Danza’ in the Udyog Vihar Phase-3 area was raided by multiple teams of the Gurugram police, along with the health department team on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said, adding several drugs were found and confiscated.

No one, however, was arrested. Samples of 288 people, including some women, were taken and sent for testing.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against six people including the club owner and the manager at the Udyog Vihar police station.

The club owner was identified as Arvind Yadav, Abhishek Rana, and Kuknark Sikka and the managers were Veer, Devesh and Maansingh.

The police seized 10.67 gm ‘Charas’, 6.30 gm Heroin, 6.30 gm Cocaine, 3.67 gm MDMA, 2.20 gm of Marijuana, besides some coloured tablets — 3 tablets (orange), 3 tablets (pink) and 3 tablets (green), from the spot.

“A case against six persons has been filed under the sections of the NDPS Act and blood samples of 288 people have also been taken for further investigation. We are also working on the source of the illegal contraband which was being supplied here,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar told IANS.

The police said the estimated market value of the seized contraband is yet to be known, adding the arrests would be made after they receive the sample report.

