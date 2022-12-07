A Gurugram division of the State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a Protection Officer for demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a woman in a divorce case.

The officer was identified as Meena Kumari.

According to officials, the complainant has also handed over an audio clip to the vigilance team in which Meena Kumari was demanding money, after which the latter was called to the Bureau office for questioning where she was arrested.

The complainant, a resident of Mullahera village, told the State Vigilance Bureau that her divorce case is pending in the district court.

In this case, Meena Kumari had to record her statement in court.

Meena Kumari then demanded Rs 5,000 from the victim for recording her statement, which was recorded by the latter on her mobile phone.

On May 30, the woman had filed a complaint against Meena Kumari at the Vigilance office.

During the investigation, the woman’s allegation was found to be correct following which Meena Kumari was arrested on Tuesday evening.

The Vigilance Bureau has registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the officer.

20221207-124804