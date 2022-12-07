INDIA

Gurugram: Protection Officer arrested for demanding Rs 5,000 bribe

NewsWire
0
0

A Gurugram division of the State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a Protection Officer for demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a woman in a divorce case.

The officer was identified as Meena Kumari.

According to officials, the complainant has also handed over an audio clip to the vigilance team in which Meena Kumari was demanding money, after which the latter was called to the Bureau office for questioning where she was arrested.

The complainant, a resident of Mullahera village, told the State Vigilance Bureau that her divorce case is pending in the district court.

In this case, Meena Kumari had to record her statement in court.

Meena Kumari then demanded Rs 5,000 from the victim for recording her statement, which was recorded by the latter on her mobile phone.

On May 30, the woman had filed a complaint against Meena Kumari at the Vigilance office.

During the investigation, the woman’s allegation was found to be correct following which Meena Kumari was arrested on Tuesday evening.

The Vigilance Bureau has registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the officer.

20221207-124804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fintech platform KreditBee raises $80 mn, aims to diversify portfolio

    Elon Musk chosen as Time’s person of 2021

    SAD condemns govt for denying adjournment motion on farm laws

    No truth in private lab’s report on video clip, says Andhra...