Gurugram: PSO shoots himself, love affair suspected

By NewsWire
A 28-year-old Personal Security Officer (PSO) of a businessman allegedly shot himself with his service revolver in Gurugram’s Sector-84 late on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi, a native of Haryana’s Jhajjar district. He was employed as the PSO of a Gurugram-based businessman.

The reason for Ravi taking the extreme step is yet to be established, but it is suspected that the deceased was involved in a one-sided love affair due to which he took his own life.

“The motive behind this extreme step is yet to be known. We did not recover any suicide note. Further probe is underway,” the SHO of Kherki Daula police station told IANS.

