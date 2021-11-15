After a gap of two months, Gurugram district recorded a Covid death on Monday, taking the total death toll in the district to 924.

The district witnessed the last Covid related death on September 3.

“This is the first Covid related death after the first week of September. The person who died was aged 70. He was fully vaccinated and had co-morbidity,” Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram, said adding that, there has been a marginal increase in Covid cases in the last few days due to gatherings during the festive season”.

According to the daily Covid bulletin during the last 15 days of this month, Gurugram reported 132 Covid infected patients, whereas in October, 206 patients were found to be infected.

As of now, the Health Department has carried out Covid tests of 21,08,299 persons in Gurugram. At present, 78 patients are being treated in the district and 70 patients are being treated in home isolation. On Monday, 12 new patients were found infected with the coronavirus and 10 patients were discharged from hospitals.

On Monday, the Health Department’s team administered anti-coronavirus vaccines to 11,634 people at 151 centres. In this, 2,899 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 8,735 got the second dose.

M.P. Singh, the nodal officer and deputy civil surgeon of the vaccination campaign, says that so far 36,96,049 vaccines have been administered in Gurugram.

Apart from this, the health department has recommended three places  Chandra apartment in Sector 55, Ridgewood Estate in DLF phase 4 and South Close Nirvana Country in Sector 50 to be declared as containment zones, after a total of 12 Covid cases were reported from these areas recently.

–IANS

str/skp/