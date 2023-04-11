HEALTHINDIA

Gurugram reports 266 fresh Covid cases

Gurugram reported 266 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the official daily health bulletin said on Tuesday.

This month till Tuesday, the city has reported over 1,711 Covid cases, which has led to an alarming situation. The overall Covid tally in Gurugram has now risen to 3,03,591, according to the bulletin. Of these, 3,01,491 patients have been cured and discharged, including 148 on Tuesday.

Gurugram now has 1,068 active cases, of which 1,051 are in home isolation.

“Covid cases are surging in Gurugam which is an alarming indication. The health facilities have intensified testing and are working on conducting contact tracing with the help of the local police. People should not take the virus lightly, as it can be dangerous for them.

“We have been registering more than 150 cases a day for the past few days, which is a matter of concern for us. We are working hard to contain the virus spread. People must follow all Covid protocols, including maintaining social distancing,” said Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram district administration organised a mock drill at private hospitals on Tuesday to check the preparedness to deal with Covid-19.

