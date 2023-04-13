HEALTHINDIA

Gurugram reports 427 new Covid cases, 204 recoveries

With 427 new cases getting reported in the last 24 hours, the active caseload of Gurugram increased to 1,385, as per the official health bulletin released on Thursday.

The overall Covid tally in Gurugram has now risen to 3,04,311, of which 3,01,894 patients have been cured and discharged, including 204 on Thursday.

It has been observed that the maximum Covid cases are getting reported from the Chanderlok residential society and under the Wazirabad Tehsil area of Gurugram.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Virender Yadav said that efforts are being made by the district administration and health department to prevent the spread of the infection.

“Maximum Covid patients are recovering in home isolation. The government has also launched the E-Sanjeevani OPD app for patients in home isolation, on which they are given free health counselling by a team of doctors,” Yadav said.

