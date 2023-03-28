The number of daily Covid cases is increasing in Gurugram with the district reporting 57 new infections on Tuesday.

According to the daily Covid bulletin, over 175 cases have been reported in Gurugram in the last four days.

The overall Covid tally in Gurugram has now risen to 3,01,659, according to the bulletin, of which 3,00,434 have been cured and discharged, including 18 on Tuesday. The district now has 192 active cases.

“The number of coronavirus cases is increasing again. We are registering 35-plus cases for the last few days. Necessary directions have been given to the health officials to provide all possible help to the patients. People need to follow Covid norms, wear face masks in public and follow social distancing rules,” civil surgeon Virender Yadav told IANS.

