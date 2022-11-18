The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) of Gurugram has sentenced builder, Salman Akbar, to 60 days civil imprisonment in a contempt case.

RERA Adjudicating Officer Rajender Kumar pronounced the sentence in the matter of Garima Gupta vs ILD Millennium Private Ltd.

“You are hereby authorised to detain Salman Akbar in civil imprisonment for 60 days and produce him on 60th day of his detention before the AO,” read the ordes.

On October 31, an arrest warrant was issued by the AO court to produce Akbar on or before December 21. The RERA court had ordered ILD Millennium Private Ltd to pay Rs 27,30,376 to the complainant, but it was not paid.

The directors of the company were then asked to file an affidavit stating the particular of its assets to satisfy the decree, but despite giving an opportunity, they failed to respond, leading to intentional disobedience of the orders of the adjudicating officer.

The matter dates back to January 2013, when complainant Gupta had booked a unit in ILD Spire Greens, Sector 37, and executed an agreement.

The promoter had to hand over the possession in July 2016, but failed to do so. After this, the allottee filed a complaint to the RERA court in November 2018, alleging the promoter was delaying in handing over the possession.

The authority had passed an order in favour of the aggrieved allottee asking the builder to pay the interest for every month of delay on the amount paid by the complainant from the date of possession till the handing over of actual possession of the unit, which the promoter failed to comply with.

