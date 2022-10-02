INDIALIFESTYLE

Gurugram: Revamp of SPR Road yet to begin despite approval

The redevelopment of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) which connects with Delhi-Jaipur Expressway is yet to begin despite getting the required approval three months ago.

The project includes the construction of flyovers, footpaths and cycle tracks.

However, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said that the development authority is working towards floating tenders for the project and allotting work, a process that is expected to take a few more months.

The total cost of the project is Rs 845.5 crore, which includes a six-lane main carriageway, six-lane service roads, 3m-wide footpaths and 2.5m-wide cycle tracks.

“The construction work of the project will start soon after the tender phase as it is a huge project, so the revamped stretch will be opened to commuters by mid-2025 at the earliest,” said a GMDA official.

The project to upgrade SPR has been in the pipeline since March 2019, when GMDA first proposed converting the stretch between Ghata village and Golf Course Road (Extension), into a signal-free stretch. The project has been redeveloped multiple times since then, with GMDA in December, proposing the construction of five flyovers along the 6km road.

SPR is a key road as it connects Delhi-Jaipur expressway, Gurugram-Alwar expressway and the Gurugram-Faridabad road. It is also expected to provide connectivity to Dwarka Expressway through a cloverleaf interchange that is currently under construction.

Apart from this stretch also connects multiple Gurugram societies, corporate houses, shopping complexes and schools.

