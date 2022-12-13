A court in Gurugram ruled on Tuesday said that the accused student in the murder of a junior boy at a leading Gurugram school in 2017, will be tried as an adult.

On behalf of ‘Bholu’ (the accused), an appeal was filed against the decision of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to conduct the trial considering him as an adult.

The plea was however rejected by Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal on Tuesday and he fixed December 22 for the next hearing. Charges can be framed against the accused during the hearing.

On October 19, the JJB ordered that the accused will be tried as an adult.

On July 13 this year, the Supreme Court ordered that the juvenile accused be examined afresh to ascertain whether he should be tried as an adult or a minor for the alleged crime and remanded the case to the JJB.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also argued before the session court, that the juvenile accused in the murder case must be tried as an adult.

Counsel for the victim termed the ruling a “turning point” in the case. “The verdict of the court that the juvenile will be treated and tried as an adult is historic.

On September 8, 2017, the body of a Class 2 student was recovered with his throat slit inside the school’s toilet. For the murder, the CBI apprehended a class 11 student from the same school. The accused, who was 16 at the time of the incident, turned 21 this year on April 3.

