INDIA

Gurugram school principal receives threat calls from Bishnoi gang

NewsWire
A Gurugram school principal allegedly received a threat call in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Friday evening, the police said.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a noted gangster, is currently lodged in Tihar jail. The gangster is on the police radar in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Jaipal Singh, the complainant, a resident of Jai Hind Ki Dhani in the Farukhnagar area of Gurugram, is the Director of Guru Dronacharya School in Bhangraula village. He told the police that on Friday evening he got a threat call from an unknown number. The person on the call identified himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“The unknown caller threatened me, saying that ‘I will abduct you on Monday’ and when I asked him what the matter was, the person on call said, ‘I will tell on Monday’ and disconnected the phone. Then the phone number went unreachable,” Singh told the police.

Soon after the call, the school principal reported the matter to the Farrukhnagar police.

“A case has been registered in this regard. As per the details provided, we are probing the matter. The police have started further investigation by registering a case under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” station house officer (SHO) of Farrukhnagar police station said.

As per the reports, Bishnoi gang network is active in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. There are dozens of serious cases like murder, kidnapping, and extortion registered against Lawrence.

