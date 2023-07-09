Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav on Sunday announced that all government, private and play schools will be shut for a day on Monday in Gurugram in view of incessant rain over the last two days.

“On July 9 the District Gurugram experienced heavy & continuous rainfall and there is a prediction for heavy rainfall tomorrow (Monday) as well. The significant rainfall and the continuous forecast raise concerns regarding waterlogging, tree falling and disruption in civic amenities in several areas of the district,” the DC said.

Therefore, in consideration of the facts, all Government and Private Schools (including Play schools etc.) falling in the Gurugram district are hereby directed to remain closed tomorrow on 10th July in the larger public interest and for the safety & security of the students, the letter said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Gurugram administration issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to Work From Home (WFH) on Monday to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

As per the data from the district administration Gurugram City recorded 150 mm of rain between 6.00 am and 11.00 am on Sunday which caused heavy water logging on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and different parts of the city.

