The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday set up a call centre at its Sector-34 office for public representatives and citizens in view of the increasing Covid cases in the district.

MCG officials said that the call centre will work 24×7 with dedicated staff to address all Covid related complaints.

After receiving a complaint, the staff will immediately forward it to the concerned authorities and will also get feedback from the complainants about the action taken on their grievances.

“Complaints related to Covid-19 will be received on the helpline numbers 9821395170 and 9821395171. The public representatives of the district will be able to lodge complaints related to Covid from their concern areas on these numbers. Superintendent Engineer Ramesh Sharma has been appointed as the monitoring officer of the call centre. Employees will be stationed 24×7 in three shifts of eight hours each,” said Satbir Rohilla, spokesperson of the MCG.

At a virtual meeting chaired recently by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, instructions were given to appoint a nodal officer and start helpline numbers for better coordination between the public representatives and the administration of Gurugram.

In compliance of these instructions, Additional Municipal Commissioner Rohtash Bishnoi has been given the responsibility of nodal officer of the call centre.

–IANS

str/arm