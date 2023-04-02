INDIA

Gurugram: Seven booked for selling fake NCERT books

NewsWire
0
0

A day after the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad and NCERT officials raided several book depots here, a case of cheating, copyright act and conspiracy has been registered against seven booksellers of Sadar Bazar, an official said on Sunday.

The case was filed on a complaint filed by NCERT officials on Sunday.

The shops raided by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) officials and the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad include Bansal Book Depot, Jain Book Depot, Saraswati Book Depot, among others.

Chief Minister’s Flying Squad Inspector, Harish, said: “The raids continued till late Saturday night. After that, on the statement of the NCERT officials, a case has been registered against different booksellers under the Cheating and Copyright Act.”

During the investigation, it was found that even as the books were being sold at the rates fixed by NCERT, the sellers were getting 50 per cent profit on fake book material.

“Stalls are also set up by the same booksellers in reputed schools of the city. The angle of nexus with school management and between the book depot is also being probed,” a police officer said.

20230402-201404

