Gurugram: Sex racket busted; 18 women, 2 managers held among 27

The Gurugram police have arrested two managers, seven customers and 18 women for allegedly operating a sex racket from two spa centres in Gurugram, the police said on Tuesday.

The arrested have been booked under different sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act and an FIR has been registered against them at the Sector 29 police station.

According to the police, they acted following a tip off about prostitution carried out at the Spa centres in Mega City Mall located on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.

DCP (east), constituted a special team on the matter which raided the spots and nabbed Mabinoor Islam, the manager of Alcor Spa, one customer and three women from here.

Similarly, the police have also arrested Zabur Islam the manager of Evanthe Spa, and 15 women including 3 from Thailand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal involved in prostitution.

In the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the spa centres’ owners Ramesh Kumar and Umesh Arora used to run a prostitution racket from the spa. In place of this, the managers of both spas used to charge Rs 2,000 per customer.

All the accused will be produced in the local court for further investigations.

“Further investigation in the matter is underway we are collecting more information about the involvement of any other person,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police.

