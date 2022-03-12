INDIA

Gurugram: Show-cause notice to 35 offenders for building illegal colonies

By NewsWire


Tightening the noose on people involved in developing illegal colonies in several parts of Gurugram, the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) department on Saturday issued show-cause notice to 35 such offenders.

According to data shared by the department, these offenders were involved in developing illegal colonies in Sancholi, Silani and Sohna, which were spread over 24 acres of land, while in Mubarikpur and Farrukhnagar they were spread over more than 15 acres of land.

An official said that the department had served notice to the offenders for similar offences in the past as well.

All the colonies were at initial stages of construction.

“We urge everyone not to invest their hard-earned money in such illegal colonies. The department has lodged several FIRs against such offenders in the past to stop developing illegal colonies,” said R.S. Batth, District Town Planner.

