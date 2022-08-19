INDIATOP NEWS

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria booked for insulting, threatening woman

NewsWire
0
4

The Gurugram police have booked social media influencer Bobby Kataria and 10 others on Friday for allegedly assaulting a woman, posting vulgar messages about her on social media platforms and giving her death threats.

An FIR has been registered against Bobby Kataria at the Sector-5 police station in Gurugram under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (offence of criminal intimidation) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman).

The complainant, a resident of Ashok Vihar Phase-3 in Gurugram told the police that she had organised a powerlifting championship in a housing society under the Sector-5 police station on July 31 along with her partner Surender Kumar — one of the accused mentioned in the FIR.

“During the event, Bobby Kataria and his group came to a championship and forcibly stopped it. Thereafter, the culprits announced their team members as winners and gave them medals and prize money,” the complainant alleged in her complaint.

“They even forcibly took Rs three lakh from me and when I asked for the money, they started misbehaving and threatened me with dire consequences. They even threatened to kill my family if I reported the matter. They have been harassing me and posting vulgar messages about me on several social media platforms,” the woman said in the FIR.

“A case has been registered in this regard. We are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the prescribed law,” said a police officer.

20220819-232404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Implementation of ‘Svamitva’ scheme to cost Rs.566.23 crore: Govt

    2 Pak terrorists killed in Kashmir gunfight

    Not satisfied with action of state: SC on UP govt’s probe...

    Non-Covid demand to drive healthcare sector’s FY23 growth