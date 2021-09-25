An under-construction elevated highway from Gurugram to Sohna will be completed in June next year, an official said.

The project was supposed to be completed in July 2021, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a slab falling off the elevated part, the construction work got hampered. Now keeping in mind the new date, the construction work has been expedited at every level, sources said.

“The construction work will be completed by June next year. During construction, all necessary measures are being taken to avoid any incident. The highway will surely help reduce the traffic volume from Gurugram to Sohna,” said an official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

As soon as it is ready, the traffic pressure from Gurugram to Sohna, especially from Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur, will be reduced significantly.

Keeping in mind that the work on the highway should be carried out properly and fast, the project has been divided into two parts.

One concessionaire has the responsibility of building the highway from Gurugram to Badshahpur, while the stretch from Badshahpur to Sohna will be built by another concessionaire.

NHAI officials are taking a day-to-day updates about the project so that the construction work is completed within the stipulated time.

Once operational, this elevated highway will reduce traffic pressure on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway as it will also connect Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) in Nuh district.

At present, the commuters face huge traffic congestion between Subhash Chowk and Badshahpur. About 60 per cent of the section from Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur has been completed.

–IANS

str/arm