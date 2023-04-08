Haryana Chief Minister’s flying squad raided the KTC crusher in the Naurangpur crusher zone of Gurugram and caught large-scale power theft, an official said on Saturday.

During the raid, a 583 KW load was caught stealing. Following this, the Electricity Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 3.13 crore against the offender.

The Chief Minister’s flying squad team is also probing the involvement of the employees of the Electricity Corporation.

Based on secret inputs, the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad formed a joint team with Farukhnagar Electricity Corporation and raided a crusher named KTC of Ransingh of Shikohpur village in the Naurangpur crusher zone. Electricity was being stolen by bypassing the meter at the crusher zone.

Four big motors of 100 HP, four motors of 30 HP, and 10 small motors of 20 HP each were found running on the spot, whose load is 583.95 KW. A fine of Rs 3.13 crore was imposed by the Electricity Corporation.

Inderjit Singh Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Chief Minister’s flying squad, also expressed the apprehension of connivance of the employees and officers of the Electricity Corporation in the matter of electricity theft on such a large scale.

“The entire matter is being investigated. If any officer and employee is found complicit in this matter, action will be taken against them as well,” Yadav said.

