INDIA

Gurugram: Stopped from smoking inside store, man opens fire

NewsWire
0
0

A worker at a convenience store here had a narrow escape after he was shot at by an unidentified man for not allowing him to smoke inside the store in Gurugram, the police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday at a 24-hour convenience store located in Sector 22, Palam Vihar.

The worker has been identified as Ashish, a store associate.

According to the police, the accused with a cigarette in his hand entered the store in Sector 22 and when the security guard requested him not to smoke inside, he scolded and abused the staff.

Security Manager Rupinder Singh told the police the man demanded that someone from the store accompany him to place the purchased goods in his vehicle, which was parked outside the store.

During this, the man eventually fired his pistol at Ashish. The man claimed that the staff at the store insulted him by restricting him from smoking and rode away from the spot in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

“The incident was captured in the CCTVs installed at the store and efforts are on to identify the suspect with the help of the vehicle’s registration number,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Palam Vihar police station, the police said.

20221126-221204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Widespread rainfall forecast in north India

    Odisha police release pictures of three wanted fraudsters

    Two top-notch Kerala politicians waiting to launch their sons, but will...

    Health, agriculture get major push in Haryana Budget