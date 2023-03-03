INDIA

Gurugram: Three arrested for shooting man after dispute over dog fight

A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police has arrested three men for allegedly shooting at a man after he passed comments over an illegal dog fight incident.

The police said the incident took place on February 26 near Pataudi’s Baspadamka village when the victim, Rajkamal, had gone to the village to witness a dog fight with his two friends.

The arrested were identified as Hitesh alias David (23), Anand Kumar (26), and Bhupender alias Bhim (30), who allegedly assaulted the victim, and one of them shot him in his hand and stomach.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and a car used in the crime from their possession.

Police said on Friday, Anand teaches tennis at an academy in Noida, Hitesh is a former javelin thrower and claims to have played the sport in the national games 2021 in Goa while Bhupender works at a toll plaza.

During the investigation, police found that the victim had created a WhatsApp group and members of the group were involved in conducting illegal dog fights.

“On February 26, Anand’s dog died during one such fight which led to an altercation between the group members. The victim made some comments about the incident in the group which led to an argument, after which the accused were removed from the group.

“Anand developed enmity with the victim over this and along with his two accomplices, he shot the victim on February 26. During the incident, Bhupender had also suffered a gunshot wound since it was dark,” Preet Pal Sangwan ACP (crime) said.

Police said a case was registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and under the Arms Act at Pataudi police station.

