INDIA

Gurugram: Three held for killing man over old enmity

Three men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man in Sohna town in Gurugram district over an old enmity, the police said on Friday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lalit, Ashok and Dinesh, all residents of Sohna.

The deceased was identified as Jaystri a.k.a Tony.

According to the police, the deceased’s brother Brijesh stated in his complaint that two years ago, his brother had developed an enmity with the accused persons.

Based on the complaint, Santosh Kumar, SHO of Sohna Sadar police station, along with his team arrested the three accused from Khedla village on Friday.

“On questioning, the suspects revealed that on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they were all drinking at a farm house in Damdama village, during which they had an altercation with the victim over an old enmity. They killed the victim by hitting him on the head with stones and liquor bottles and left the spot on their bike,” said Naveen Sandu, ACP (Sohna).

During probe, it was also found that criminal cases were registered against Lalit, Ashok and Dinesh before also, the officer said.

2023063031876

