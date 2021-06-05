The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has begun checking water drainage system in the city here ahead of the monsoon season.

For this, a mock drill will also be conducted on June 9 to check preparedness to avoid water logging across the city, including three major underpasses at Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

The civic authority will also use fire tenders in this process for drainage of water.

Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), has also directed the officials concerned that there should be no water logging during the rainy season due to the ongoing elevated highway construction work on the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway.

Rajpal has also asked all the agencies to work together on waterlogging prevention measures with mutual coordination.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that flood control measures were being taken on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway (NH-48) and Gurugram-Alwar National Highway.

NHAI project in-charge Puneet Khanna said that the work of cleaning the drain built on both sides of the National Highway (NH-48) from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Delhi border has been started which will be completed before the monsoon session.

Rajpal also suggested that instead of installing water pumps, arrangements should be made to divert the rain water into green belt or other vacant land or ponds so that the rain water goes into the ground instead of flowing into the drains.

GMDA Chief Engineer Pradeep Kumar said that seven-eight sloping places and ponds have been identified which will be used to fill the rain water.

