Gurugram health department is fully prepared to undertake the sero surveillance survey from June 15, officials said on Saturday.

The health authorities said that the purpose behind such study is to monitor the population of Stork-Cove 2 infection in the district.

Under the survey, the rural and urban areas of the district have been divided into 20 clusters. Samples will be collected for IgG antibody test to detect whether people have developed antibodies or not, they added.

Civil Surgeon Virendra Yadav said that in Gurugram, sero surveillance survey is being conducted on people of 20 different clusters, out of which 8 clusters are in urban and 12 clusters in rural areas. The study will be conducted on 400 people of the district.

“20 people will be taken from each cluster, out of which 12 samples above the age of 18 years, 6 samples in the age group of 10 to 17 years and 2 children in the age group of 6 to 9 years will be taken,” Yadav said.

“With this test, we can figure out if any person was infected with Covid and later got recovered. It will also be known whether antibodies to Covid infection have been developed in his body or not,” District Surveillance Officer Jai Prakash told IANS.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Saturday reported 17 new Covid cases, pushing the tally to 1,80,475. The toll has climbed to 870 in the district.

–IANS

str/sdr/