The Gurugram Fire department will soon buy a 101-metre high hydraulic platform machine from Finland to help it tackle emergencies in residential and commercial high-rise buildings.

The estimated cost of the machine is Rs 30 crore.

This will be the first such hydraulic machine in Haryana and is due to arrive soon in Gurugram, said a fire official.

The department has contacted a Finland-based company to purchase the machine, the official added.

Given several high-rise buildings across Gurugram, a proposal was sent to the state government for the requirement of such machines with greater height, the Fire official informed.

“There are nearly 4,000 multi-storey buildings in Gurugram. At present, the Fire department has a 42-metre high hydraulic platform machine to deal with only 15-storey building fires,” he said.

“The cost of the hydraulic platform is nearly Rs 30 crore. With this we will be able to reach the top of more than a 35-storey building in case of a fire. This is a major boost to our firefighting capabilities and we no longer have to take such equipment from DLF, Airforce and Maruti,” said a senior fire official requesting anonymity.

DLF has two hydraulic machines whose capacity is 90 metres.

Currently, there are more than 4,000 multi-storey buildings in the city and many buildings are under construction. The building plans of 200 metres have been passed from the state Fire department, the official added.

“A purchase process of the hydraulic machine is underway. The machine will be arranged as soon as the process will be completed,” Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director, Gurugram Fire department, told IANS.

He said the department has also purchased 250 new fire tenders for different fire stations across the state. These machines will be distributed as per the requirement.

