The Gurugram Traffic police issued challans amounting to Rs 73,07,000 against 6,426 traffic offenders during the week from April 27 to May 3 for various offences.

These offences include wrong-side driving, triple riding and without a high-security number plate among others.

Traffic police officials said that it is extremely worrying that people are openly flouting the traffic norms as wrong-side driving can cause the life of several pedestrians and other motorists.

During the special campaign, a total of 6,426 challans were issued, out of which 2,121 challans were for the wrong side, 861 challans for dangerous driving, 439 for triple riding and 3,005 for without high-security number plate.

Moreover, around 1,058 challans of the wrong side, 73 of triple riding and 575 challans without number plates were issued through CCTV cameras, the cops said.

“Gurugram Police aim to make the city roads and streets safe. A lot of accidents happen due to wrong-side driving and triple riding on scooters/motorcycle. Driving on the wrong side poses a risk of an accident. We appeal to the general public that you should not allow minor children to drive, only two people should travel on a two-wheeler, use helmets, not drive in the wrong direction and be good citizens by following all traffic rules,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) traffic, Virender Vij, told IANS.

