HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Gurugram traffic police creates 12 km green corridor to transport heart

NewsWire
0
0

The Gurugram traffic police on Tuesday created a 12 km green corridor for an ambulance to transport a heart from the IGI Airport to the Medanta Hospital.

Virender Vij, DCP (traffic), said, “Due to the green corridor, the ambulance covered a distance of 12 km from the Gurugram-Delhi border to the Medanata hospitalin Sector 38 in seven minutes, from 5:08 pm to 5:15 pm, which during peak hours can take 15-20 minutes.”

As the time frame for transplanting heart is limited to six hours, owing to heavy traffic congestion, the ambulances often lose critical time.

“Gurugram traffic police coordinated with Delhi police to ensure signal-free green corridor to be created on the route to help save critical time and timely dilevery of the organ,” Vij said.

20230502-204802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel reports 1st suspected case of monkeypox

    J&K logs 4,650 new Covid cases, 37 deaths

    Global Covid caseload tops 517 mn

    Harsh Vardhan takes 2nd dose of Covid vaccine