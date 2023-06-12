Two persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and extorting Rs 5.90 lakh from a 22-year-old property dealer’s family, police said.

The suspects have been identified as Karanveer and Himanshu, who were arrested from Churu, Rajasthan on Sunday.

According to the police, a complaint was received on Saturday that a 22-year-old property dealer has been kidnapped by his two partners, who demanded a ransom of Rs 7 lakh.

The family members of the victim negotiated with the kidnappers and paid them Rs 5.90 lakh as ransom amount.

Following this, an FIR was registered at Rajendra Park Police Station.

During the investigation, the accused revealed that they kidnapped the victim over an enmity of paying less commission in property purchase deals. The accused kidnapped the victim to extort money from him.

“The culprits after receiving the ransom amount, released the victim at an unknown location near Rajgarh (Rajasthan), where he was traced by the police. The accused are on two days police remand for further probe,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

