INDIA

Gurugram: Unauthorised buildings under MCG lens, says commissioner

Following complaints that unauthorised buildings were being constructed despite being sealed for not following the officially approved construction plan, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to take action against such properties.

In a new development, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, the Commissioner of MCG, directed all the joint commissioners (JC) of their respective zones to prepare a weekly roster of such properties and share it with him so that illegal encroachments and construction can be curbed.

“Recently I have delegated powers to the JCs to take appropriate action against such cases and to keep watch on such unauthorised buildings and share the report on a weekly basis with me,” Ahuja said.

The commissioner said that several FIRs have been registered on charges of disobedience to orders duly promulgated by public servants and house trespass of the Indian Penal Code against such offenders.

“We have identified unauthorised buildings and notices have also been served to the owners but the progress on such cases was not impressive so I will review the process on a weekly basis. Encroachment on corporation land and the unauthorised buildings will not be tolerated at any cost,” he added.

The said properties were spread across Mainwali Colony, Patel Nagar, New Colony, Rajendra Park, Roshan Pura, Palam Vihar, Sai Kunj, Ganga Vihar, Ratan Vihar, New Palam Vihar and others.

At present illegal construction and sale of flats was rampant in Gurugram. The building owners break the seals and continue to carry out illegal construction, reports said.

20221128-161804

