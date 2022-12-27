INDIA

Gurugram: VHP submits memorandum against offering namaz in open

The leaders of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have registered their protest against offering namaz in the open and submitted a memorandum to the district administration authorities in this regard on Tuesday, demanding that the practice of offering namaz in the open be stopped immediately as there is fear of communal tension in the city.

The VHP volunteers demanded that the district authorities must take prompt action against an ‘illegal’ open namaz, as it disturbs harmony among people. They also alleged that women feel unsafe due to offering namaz in the open.

Four days ago, a group of Bajrang Dal members had disrupted namaz at an open ground in Sector 69, allegedly asking people who had gathered there for weekly prayer to leave and not pray in open spaces.

It was not the first time when the Friday namaz was disputed in Gurugram. Earlier on several occasions, different Hindu outfits had disrupted offering namaz in the open by registering their protest.

