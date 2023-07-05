The district administration has conducted a visual inspection of 55 housing societies in Gurugram.

After this inspection based on various parameters in the quality of construction, a structural audit of about 23 housing societies will be conducted in the first phase.

This information was given by Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav on Tuesday during a meeting with ADC Hitesh Kumar Meena, Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department Praveen Chaudhary and DTP (E) Manish Yadav.

Yadav said that after the accident in Chintal Paradiso Society last February, the district administration is trying to identify unsafe buildings and get their structural audit done.

“Visual inspection of 55 housing societies has been done in the district. The inspection included various check points such as overall maintenance of the concerned building, plastering, leakage, seepage, dampness and cracks in the basement, beam, slab and floor dampness, condition of water tanks and shafts built on the roof of the building,” he said.

He said that during the inspection, about 23 housing societies were found not to be meeting these parameters. So, the administration has decided to get a structural audit done to confirm the quality check of these buildings.

Yadav said that the first phase of the structural audit of residential societies in the district has been completed.

In the report received from the audit firms, no such deficiency was found which could not be repaired. The problems or deficiencies found in all the societies were correctable by repairs. In this sequence, now the second phase of this process will start from July 10.

“15 residential societies of Gurugram have been selected in the second phase. A letter has been written on behalf of the district administration to the concerned builders in this regard,” Yadav added.

