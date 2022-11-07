The Gurugram police have arrested a woman and her paramour’s accomplice for allegedly murdering her husband in the Palam Vihar area of Gurugram on October 30, the police said on Monday.

Talking to the media on Monday, Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), said that Mohmdeen from Uttar Pradesh and the woman’s lover Bablu Khan killed 40-year-old Dharmesh Yadav, in connivance with the deceased’s wife. Khan is yet to be arrested.

It is being said that the woman had handed over jewellery worth Rs 65 lakh to her lover to execute the crime.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the deceased’s wife along with Bablu Khan had planned to kill Dharmesh to grab his property and marry her lover. Later, Khan and Mohmdeen carried out the crime and killed the victim,” Sangwan said.

The deceased’s father Nathuram had registered a murder case against an unknown person. Based on the complaint, the police

launched the investigation.

During probe, it came to the fore that the deceased’s wife had hatched the murder conspiracy along with her lover. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the murder and also revealed the involvement of Dharmesh’s wife and her lover Bablu Khan.

“The accused is on police remand to ascertain the whereabouts of the woman’s lover,” the ACP said.

