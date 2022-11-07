INDIA

Gurugram: Woman accused of killing husband held with accomplice

NewsWire
0
0

The Gurugram police have arrested a woman and her paramour’s accomplice for allegedly murdering her husband in the Palam Vihar area of Gurugram on October 30, the police said on Monday.

Talking to the media on Monday, Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), said that Mohmdeen from Uttar Pradesh and the woman’s lover Bablu Khan killed 40-year-old Dharmesh Yadav, in connivance with the deceased’s wife. Khan is yet to be arrested.

It is being said that the woman had handed over jewellery worth Rs 65 lakh to her lover to execute the crime.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the deceased’s wife along with Bablu Khan had planned to kill Dharmesh to grab his property and marry her lover. Later, Khan and Mohmdeen carried out the crime and killed the victim,” Sangwan said.

The deceased’s father Nathuram had registered a murder case against an unknown person. Based on the complaint, the police

launched the investigation.

During probe, it came to the fore that the deceased’s wife had hatched the murder conspiracy along with her lover. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the murder and also revealed the involvement of Dharmesh’s wife and her lover Bablu Khan.

“The accused is on police remand to ascertain the whereabouts of the woman’s lover,” the ACP said.

20221107-194805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt playing with future of youths with Agnipath scheme: Kanhaiya

    PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, other schemes giving new strength to farmers:...

    Anmol Rattan Sidhu named new Advocate General of Punjab

    ‘Vaccine availability will not be an issue, 20-22 Cr doses next...