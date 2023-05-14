A woman has accused her house help of filming her objectional videos after installing spy cameras in her bedroom and blackmailing her for Rs 2 lakh while threatening to circulate her videos on social media, police said.

A 30-year-old victim told the police that she hired a servant, identified as Shubham Kumar, a resident of Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, a few days ago through a placement agency.

The accused used to stay at their home and the woman alleged that while working there, he installed a spy camera in her bedroom and made objectionable videos of her.

The woman came to know about the spy camera while cleaning her bedroom last week. She had fired the servant from work with immediate effect.

However, she did no report the matter but a few days after Kumar threatened to upload her videos on social media platforms if she did not give him Rs 2 lakh, she told the police.

“Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act at the cybercrime east police station. Further probe is on,” said Jasveer, Station House Officer (SHO) of cybercrime, east police station.

20230514-130403