Gurugram: Woman alleges rape by head constable, FIR filed

Gurugram, Oct 3 (IANS) A 36-year-old woman has alleged that she was repeatedly raped and threatened by a Gurugram police head constable.

The woman has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against the head constable.

A zero FIR in this regard has been filed at the Dwarka police station and has been sent to Gurugram Police. Gurugram Police has registered a case under section 376 and 506 of the IPC at the Sadar police station, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim hails from Uttam Nagar in Delhi. She works in a private bank in Delhi.

“She alleged in her police complaint that she came in contact with the Haryana police head constable who was identified as Sudhir, a resident of Rohtak, in 2017. A few days after their friendship Sudhir took her to a hotel in Sector-39 and raped her.”

Thereafter, the head constable raped her several times on multiple occasions and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, the woman stated in her police complaint.

Sudhir, who is currently posted at the city police station in Gurugram, said that the allegations made by the woman are false and that he is ready for any investigation.

“Delhi Police had filed a zero FIR. Based on that, a case has been registered and investigation started. Action will be taken based on the facts that come up during the investigation. The woman will be called for statement and questioned,” Station House Officer, Sadar police station, Dinesh Yadav said.

–IANS

str/kr