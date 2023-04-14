In a dispute, a male constable allegedly thrashed a woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and also threatened to kill her inside the premises of Sector 37 police station, police said.

Following the incident, the woman station house officer (SHO) of Sector 37 police station was transferred with immediate effect by the police commissioner.

Sources said that the constable has also been transferred to the police line.

According to the police, the incident took place inside the Sector 37 police station on Wednesday night when verbal arguments started between constable Pravesh and ASI Poonam when ASI asked the constable to not interfere in her work.

Soon after a fight broke out between them and the duo started fighting with each other. Later, other cops intervened and set aside both of them.

At that time station house officer Sunita was not present at the police station and later she took up the matter when she reached the police station.

On Thursday, ASI Poonam filed a complaint against constable Pravesh and accused him of beating and threatening to kill her. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the constable under various sections of the IPC at Sector 10 A police station.

A senior police officer requesting anonymity confirmed that SHO Sunita has been transferred to the police line.

20230414-211005