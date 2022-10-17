INDIA

Gurugram: Woman’s naked body stuffed in suitcase found

NewsWire
0
0

The naked body of a woman aged 20-25 was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Iffco Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, the body is fresh and it seems that the woman was murdered somewhere else and later her body dumped here.

The body was found at around 4.00 p.m. on Monday after the information was given by an auto-driver to the police control room. The body was discovered stuffed inside a suitcase.

Following the information, a team from the concerned police station, and crime branch along with a forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence.

“In connection with the matter, an FIR has been registered and the body has been shifted to the mortuary. We are trying to establish identity of the woman. Further probe is underway,” Deepak Saharan, DCP (West) said.

The DCP said the police will scan CCTV footage of the nearby location to identify the accused. Necessary help will also be taken from the cyber crime cell and crime branch to investigate the case.

20221017-190002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After dad Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan also gets UAE Golden Visa

    TMC fields ex-Cong leaders Tanwar, Dev to poach Cong workers

    60 institutions to be affiliated to Atal University

    Gujarat BJP leader gets security after receiving death threats