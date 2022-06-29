A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly shooting his brother-in-law, a former armyman, to death over a financial dispute at Gurugram’s Basai Enclave, officials said on Wednesday.

Naveen killed his brother-in-law Harvinder Singh at the latter’s residence on Sunday night, the police said. One pistol and four live cartridges have been recovered from the accused.

After receiving information about the incident at Basai Enclave on Sunday night, the police reached the spot where they found that Harvinder was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead, the police said, adding that the deceased sustained a bullet injury on his head.

According to the police, Naveen had taken Rs 1.5 lakh from Harvinder and had asked for some time to return the money. However, Harvinder was putting pressure on him to give back the money.

The accused told the police that Harvinder had asked for a share of his wife from the ancestral property of the accused for which the victim used to often quarrel with his sister. To settle the scores, Naveen shot Harvinder on his head when the latter was sleeping at his house on Sunday night.

