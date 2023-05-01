A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly conspiring and killing another person here, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Ajay alias Ajju while the victim was Gyanender, a resident of Asavata village in Haryana’s Palwal.

During the interrogation, the accused disclosed that Gyanender had an enmity with his friend Bharat and he (Gyanender) had fired several rounds of fire outside the latter’s house.

“The accused developed enmity after the incident and hatched a plan along with his accomplice and killed the victim on April 13 with hammers and iron rods and fled the spot,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.

On April 13, the victim had come from Palwal to a farmhouse in Lakhuwas village in Sohna with his friends, where around a dozen people surrounded him and beat him with hammers and iron rods.

The villagers took Gyanender to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on a complaint given by the deceased cousin’s brother a case of murder was registered at Sohna City police station.

“The accused is on police remand and will be questioned to know about the remaining accused. A country made-pistol has also been recovered from the accused,” he said.

