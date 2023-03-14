Gurugram’s upscale Golf Course road is becoming a hub for making Instagram reels. In a latest incident, a youth was seen throwing fake currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 from a car on the road.

Cops swung into action as soon as the video went viral on social media and tracked the youth, who was seen throwing the fake notes, and the other one, who was driving the car.

The police have arrested both of them – identified as Joravar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh. They are residents of Delhi.

The police registered a case under various sections of the IPC at the Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday to start the investigation.

In a complaint, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohd Zahid said that on Tuesday he saw a video uploaded from Instagram account of ‘Joravar Singh Kalsi’ with caption ‘Paise uda Feroz’.

The duo were enacting a scene from the Shahid Kapoor starrer web series ‘Farzi’.

“In the video, two boys were seen – one driving the car carelessly at a high speed on the Golf Course road and the other was throwing (fake) money (notes) on the road by opening the boot of the car. Both were talking with each other using names Firoz and Sunny,” the ASI said.

The ASI added that by driving the vehicle carelessly at a high speed, the youth endangered his life as well as that of the others on the road.

“A case has been registered in this regard. It seems that the boys were making reels without prior permission and were driving the vehicle carelessly at a very high speed,” Vikas Kaushik, ACP (DLF) said.

