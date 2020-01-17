Gurugram’s longest flyover to be built in 1 year

Gurugram, Jan 21 (IANS) Following the nod from the Union Transport and Highways Ministry, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has said it will complete construction of Gurugram’s longest flyover on the busy Gurugram-Alwar National Highway 48 in one year.

NHAI Project Director Ashok Kumar Sharma said that the construction of the five-km-long flyover is in full swing for the last two months and NHAI is using maximum manpower to complete it within the deadline.

The detailed project report of this flyover was completed during the first term of the Manohar Lal Khattar government but it was delayed. The Khattar government had earlier wanted the project to be completed 11 months before 2019 Haryana Assembly election.

“The stretch between Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur is highly clogged due to huge volume of traffic and therefore urgent requirement to construct a flyover between Subhash Chowk and Badshahpur,” Sharma said.

The official said that the elevated flyover will not only unclog the road but also cut down travel time by less than half. Currently, the 8 km stretch takes 30 to 50 minutes due to huge traffic congestion.

The flyover comprises six-lane main carriageway and three-lane service road.

The tender for the elevated flyover has been allotted to Oriental Infrastructure Pvt Ltd which will construct it under the supervision of NHAI.

A senior NHAI official said that another underpass has been proposed on the elevated road. “There will be two underpasses – one at Subhash Chowk and another at the T-junction near Vatika Chowk where the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) merges with Sohna Road. Besides, there will be three foot overbridges also designed for pedestrians,” the official said. The construction of all three projects will progress simultaneously.

The project will also provide alternate connectivity to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway from National Highway-48 near Rajiv Chowk.

