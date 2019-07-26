Guruprasad Mohapatra assumes charge as DPIIT Secretary

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Senior bureaucrat Guruprasad Mohapatra on Thursday assumed charge as the Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Prior to taking over as DPIIT Secretary, the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1986 batch served as the Chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Set up in 1995, the DPIIT was reconstituted in 2000 with the merger of the Department of Industrial Development.

The DPIIT, which was earlier called the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, was renamed as DPIIT in January 2019.

