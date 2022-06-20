Gustavo Petro was elected President of Colombia after defeating independent candidate Rodolfo Hernandez in the second round of elections in a very close race, the state-run National Civil Registry reported.

With 99.67 per cent of polling stations reporting, Petro, candidate of the leftist Historic Pact for Colombia coalition, obtained 11,266,138 votes, or 50.48 per cent, while Hernandez gained 10,546,163 votes, or 47.26 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President-elect said on Twitter that this is a day of “celebration”.

“Let’s celebrate the first popular victory,” Petro wrote.

“This victory is for God, and for the people, and its history. Today is the day of the streets and squares.”

President Ivan Duque tweeted that he had contacted Petro, who will take charge of office on August 7, to congratulate him.

Petro, 62, is a Senator and former Mayor of capital Bogota.

