WORLD

Guterres calls for renewing commitment to better world for all

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for efforts to renew the commitment to a better world for all in his message for the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, which falls on Oct. 17 annually.

This year’s theme of “dignity for all in practice” must be “a rallying cry” for urgent global action, Guterres said.

The UN chief noted that inequalities are widening, national and household economies are battered by job losses, skyrocketing food and energy prices, and the gathering shadows of a global recession.

“At the same time, the climate crisis and raging conflicts are causing immense suffering, with the poorest people bearing the brunt,” he said.

Speaking of the status quo of the Sustainable Development Goals, Guterres said that they “are being pushed far out of reach”.

He called for actions to invest in people-centred solutions, saying that actions must be taken to support developing countries as they transition from planet-killing fossil fuels to renewable energy and job-creating green economies.

20221017-135005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nepal Oil declares itself bankrupt as Kathmandu’s tourism dependent economy hits...

    3 in 10 people globally don’t have basic handwashing facilities at...

    262 illegal immigrants rescued off Tunisia

    Quad FMs meet on UNGA sidelines, hope to make it annual...