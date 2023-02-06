WORLD

Guterres codoles death of Musharraff

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened to hear about the death of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General conveys his deepest condolences to the family of the former President and the people of Pakistan,” he said on Sunday.

Dujarric added, “Former president Musharraf led Pakistan at a critical time, during which the country witnessed steady economic growth.”

Musharraf, an Army general who seized power in a 1999 coup overthrowing the democratically elected government of Nawaz Sharif, died in exile in Dubai on Sunday.

He lost power in 2008, and facing charges of treason, he went into exile.

