Guterres condemns condemns rocket attacks in Kabul

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the rocket attacks in Kabul which resulted in the death of nine people and injured nearly 50 others.

In a statement on Saturday, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said the UN chief expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

Underlining the urgency of ending the violence in Afghanistan, the secretary-general voiced hope that the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations can swiftly achieve a de-escalation of the conflicts and cessation of attacks.

The statement said that the upcoming 2020 Afghanistan Conference on November 23-24, co-hosted by Afghanistan, Finland, and the UN, is an opportunity to renew commitments to the peaceful development and future prosperity of the country.

On Saturday, nine people were killed and nearly 50 others wounded in two IED explosions and 23 rocket attacks.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

Over the past months, big Afghan cities have witnessed a spate of terror attacks by Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State.

–IANS

ksk/

