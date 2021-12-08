Guterres ‘deeply saddened’ by death of Gen Rawat, veteran of UN peacekeeping operations

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is “deeply saddened” by the death of Generl Bipin Rawat, India’s Chief of Defence Services and a veteran of UN peacekeeping operations, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

“He served the United Nations with distinction, and we fully appreciated that work,” Dujarric said on Wednesday.

Guterres “expresses his heartfelt condolences to the families and the deceased to the people and government of India”, he said.

Rawat was the Kivu Brigade Commander in the peacekeeping operation, United Nations Organisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo known by its French initials as MONUSCO, during 2008-2009 when he had the rank of Lt General.

