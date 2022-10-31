WORLD

Guterres ‘deeply saddened’ by Morbi bridge tragedy: Spokesperson

NewsWire
0
1

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply saddened” by the Morbi bridge tragedy that has claimed the lives of more than 140 people, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

“He expresses his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of India, and wishes a quick recovery to those injured,” Dujarric said on Monday.

The suspension bridge over Machchhu river in Gujarat collapsed on Sunday sending hundreds of people plunging into the waters below.

(Arul Louis can be reached at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

20221101-005205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lots of speculation around Test captaincy but Rob Key will take...

    Aus state police seize drugs worth $2.5 mn, arrest 2

    S. Korea open to reviewing May 24 sanctions on N. Korea:...

    Pele ‘doing very well’ and grateful for support