WORLD

Guterres hopes attack on Imran won’t further affect Pak situation

NewsWire
0
0

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and hopes it will not affect the situation in the country further, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms, any political violence, any violence, against politicians or their supporters,” he said and called for a “full, transparent investigation” into the attack on Khan.

“We very much hope that this will not create further challenges to the political situation in Pakistan,” he added.

Khan, who is the chairman of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Imran (PTI) party, was injured in Wazirabad on Thursday when he was hit in his leg by gunfire while leading a march on the nation’s capital.

One person was killed in the attack and at least five others were hurt.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

20221103-235202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan’s Interior Ministry blames Iran for the regrouping of Baloch nationalists

    Russia claims responsibility for Ukrainian train station strike

    California braces for this yr’s 1st major heatwave

    France’s Sarkozy goes back on trial, this time for election spending